Optas LLC Purchases 3,537 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.