Optas LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 96.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $331.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,432. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

