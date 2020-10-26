Optas LLC Raises Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

