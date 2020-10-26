Optas LLC Raises Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 101.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.90. 15,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

