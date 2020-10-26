Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Optas LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,709. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

