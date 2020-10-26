Optas LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.87. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average is $199.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $225.22.

