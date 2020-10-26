Optas LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

VDC stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

