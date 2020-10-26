Optas LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $47.16. 664,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

