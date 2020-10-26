Optas LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. 67,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,708. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

