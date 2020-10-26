Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

