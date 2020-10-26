Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,999,962 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

