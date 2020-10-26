OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 121.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 261,642 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 136,923 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 405,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

