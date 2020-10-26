Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. 34,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,397. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

