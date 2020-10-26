Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.593-12.724 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.