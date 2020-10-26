Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 139.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 30.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 275,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,521.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

