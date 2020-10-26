Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Martin Diggle Acquires 25,000 Shares

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Martin Diggle purchased 25,000 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($254,768.75).

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 819 ($10.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 826.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 782.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

