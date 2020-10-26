Pactiv Evergreen Inc’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Pactiv Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 27th. Pactiv Evergreen had issued 41,026,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $574,364,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PTVE stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

