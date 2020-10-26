Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $53,166.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00.

On Monday, August 24th, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 87.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 80.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

