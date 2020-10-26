Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King raised their price objective on Papa John's International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John's International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Papa John's International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John's International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John's International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.63.

PZZA stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Papa John's International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.26, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John's International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John's International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John's International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John's International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John's International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Papa John's International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John's International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Papa John's International by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Papa John's International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

