PCB Bancorp (PCB) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PCB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

33.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 18.26% 7.92% 0.98% PCB Bancorp Competitors 18.36% 9.06% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp Competitors 4783 10227 6835 434 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given PCB Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCB Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $104.81 million $24.11 million 6.36 PCB Bancorp Competitors $1.42 billion $248.58 million 9.87

PCB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PCB Bancorp peers beat PCB Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; remote deposit and cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 10 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.