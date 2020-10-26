Penta (PNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,065.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, HitBTC and BCEX. Over the last week, Penta has traded 98.6% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $898,644.71 and approximately $78,065.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, HitBTC, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

