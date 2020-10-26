People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of People's United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of People's United Financial stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People's United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People's United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in People's United Financial by 2,822.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in People's United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

