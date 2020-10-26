PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC started coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.