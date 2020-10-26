Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. 219,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

