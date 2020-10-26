Pfizer (PFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.85-2.95 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

