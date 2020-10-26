Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $4.26 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bitbns. Phantasma has a market cap of $4.26 million and $115,687.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,959.90 or 0.99947659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001226 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00126884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

