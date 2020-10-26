Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.47.

PSX stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

