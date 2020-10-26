Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316,042 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.02% of Phillips 66 worth $230,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $842,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,980,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 28,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

