Pi Financial Raises WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$9.35

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.35 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CVE:WELL opened at C$1.94 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -53.89.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

