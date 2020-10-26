Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.77.

PDD opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,319 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,836,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

