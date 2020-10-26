Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $994,132.40 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $994,132.40 and approximately $347.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00544665 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.01541415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 447,428,324 coins and its circulating supply is 422,167,888 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

