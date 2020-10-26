Piper Sandler Cuts Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target to $16.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.