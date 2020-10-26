PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by UBS Group

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. 33,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

