PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 629,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 232,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,645,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

