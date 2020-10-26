Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $22.90 on Friday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

