Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

