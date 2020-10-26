PPD (PPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect PPD to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. PPD has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

In other PPD news, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $98,475.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.