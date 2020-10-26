PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of PPL worth $60,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 16,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.