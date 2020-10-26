Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after buying an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Progress Software by 950.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

