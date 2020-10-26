Prologis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,466 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,972,000 after acquiring an additional 717,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.15. 34,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,494. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

