ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 951,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394,579. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

