Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.