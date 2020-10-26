QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

