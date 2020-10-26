Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $962.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 41.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Qiwi during the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 266,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 137,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

