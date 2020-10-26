Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,215. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

