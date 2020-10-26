Qumu (QUMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qumu stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

QUMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

