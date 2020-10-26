Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after buying an additional 2,375,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Radian Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.18. 68,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

