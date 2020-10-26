Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 202,394 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

