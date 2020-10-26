Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

