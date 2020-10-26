RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

RAPT stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $807.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $80,070 and have sold 636,000 shares valued at $19,813,820. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

